Caritas director shot and killed in Congo

September 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Dieudonné Barondezi, the director of Caritas in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), was shot and killed on September 19, the international Catholic charity has reported.

Barondezi was stopped at a roadblock by armed militants and shot; he was taken to a nearby hospital but pronounced dead.

Rebel groups in the DRC have frequently targeted the representatives of charitable agencies.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

