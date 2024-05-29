Pope, at general audience, reflects on temptation and Satan
September 25, 2024
At his Wednesday general audience on September 25, Pope Francis reflected on Christ’s temptation in the desert, in the seventh talk in a series devoted to the theme of “The Spirit and the Bride: The Holy Spirit guides the people of God towards Jesus our hope.”
During the audience, entitled “Jesus was led by the Spirit into the wilderness: the Holy Spirit, our ally in the fight against the spirit of evil,” Pope Francis said that the Gospel account of Jesus’ temptations in the desert ... speaks to us of the reality of Satan, the tempter, but also the Lord’s sovereign power to set us free from his snares,” according to the Vatican’s summary of his remarks.
“The greatest proof of the existence of the devil is not to be found in the evidence of evil in our world, but in the lives and witness of the saints,” the summary continued, adding:
By their efforts to growth in virtue and holiness, the saints testify to the sinister reality of the spirit of evil and the need to struggle against temptations to sin.
The victory of the risen Lord over the power of evil and sin gives us sure hope that, by trusting in his word and strengthened by the grace of the Holy Spirit, we can overcome every temptation, experience purification in our hearts and grow in union with Christ.
