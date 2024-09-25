Catholic World News

US prelate hails Ukraine’s defense as ‘prophetic’

September 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Borys Gudziak, the Ukrainian Greek Catholic archbishop of Philadelphia, visited Ukraine from September 2-12 and hailed the nation’s “defense of God-given dignity” as “prophetic,” stating that it “happens at the price of one’s body and blood.”

Archbishop Gudziak, who also serves as the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee for Domestic Justice and Human Development, said that “scores of people killed almost daily — civilians in their homes, somebody having dinner, somebody sleeping, somebody nursing their child.”

Referring to Ukraine’s defense of “God-given human dignity,” “the democratic world,” “freedom of religion,” and “the international order of law,” the prelate said, “What is happening here is prophetic. The question is, will the prophets be heard?”

