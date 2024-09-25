Catholic World News

USCCB highlights eligibility for federally-funded resettlement assistance

September 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Migration and Refugee Services has published a poster that offers an “overview of the populations that are eligible to receive federally-funded assistance to resettle in the United States.”

“Not all newcomers are treated the same or deemed eligible for the same benefits under US law,” the USCCB’s poster emphasizes. “In actuality, only noncitizens with certain statuses are eligible to receive federally-funded assistance to resettle in the United States.”

