Catholic World News

Themes announced for World Youth Day in 2025-27

September 25, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The prefect of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life has announced the themes selected by Pope Francis for World Youth Day in 2025, 2026, and 2027.

Speaking at a Vatican press conference on September 24, Cardinal Kevin Farrell said that the theme of the 40th World Youth Day, held in the world’s dioceses on the feast of Christ the King in 2025, is “You also are my witnesses, because you have been with me” (John 15:27).

Cardinal Farrell then announced that the theme of the 41st World Youth Day, to be held in the world’s dioceses in 2026 and in Seoul, South Korea, in 2027, is “Take courage! I have overcome the world!” (John 16:33).

Archbishop Peter Soon-Taick Chung, OCD, of Seoul, president of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for Seoul 2027; Bishop Paul Kyung Sang Lee, general coordinator of World Youth Day Seoul 2027; and Gabriela Su-Ji Kim, a Korean youth, also spoke at the press conference.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!