Pope offers asylum for jailed Myanmar democracy activist

September 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has called for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi, the imprisoned democracy activist in Myanmar. “I offered the Vatican to receive her on our territory,” he added.

The Pope revealed his diplomatic initiative during a meeting with Jesuits in Jakarta during his trip to Indonesia earlier this month. He recalled that he had met with Suu Kyi in Myanmar during an earlier trip to that country, in December 2017.

Suu Kyi led Myanmar’s government from 2016 to 2021, leading her party to a re-election victory in 2020. But she was ousted by a military coup, and arrested in February 2021. “‘Right now the lady is a symbol. And political symbols are to be defended,” the Pope said.

