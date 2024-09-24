Catholic World News

Vatican sets theme for World Communications Day 2025

September 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced the theme for the 59th World Communications Day, which will be observed in 2025: “Share with gentleness the hope that is in your hearts.”

In announcing the theme, the Vatican press office observed that “today too often communication is violent, aimed at striking and not at establishing the conditions for dialogue.”

