New head of Pontifical Missions USA speaks of challenges, goals

September 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Father Roger Landry, the newly appointed director of the Pontifical Mission Societies USA, reflects on the challenges facing missionary work, starting with the struggle against secularism, indifferentism, and a shortage of resources.

Father Landry—who will assume his new post in January, explains his excitement:

From the time I was a little boy, reading some of the lives of the great missionary martyrs, I always had a desire to spread the faith.

