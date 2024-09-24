Catholic World News

Papal prayer for Alzheimer’s treatments

September 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: On World Alzheimer’s Day (September 21), Pope Francis tweeted, “Let us pray together that medical science may soon offer treatment options for Alzheimer’s disease. May more projects be created to support patients and their families.”

