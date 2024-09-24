Catholic World News

Rockets hit Nazareth, bishop says

September 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Israel attacked Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, leading thousands of civilians to flee, and Hezbollah fired rockets at towns in northern Israel—including Nazareth, according to a bishop quoted by AsiaNews, the news agency of the Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions.

It was the first such attack on Nazareth since 2006.

“Now it is likely that the whole of Galilee will be attacked by the Lebanese Hezbollah in response to the Israeli military,” warned Auxiliary Bishop Rafic Nahra of Jerusalem, who pleaded for a truce. “It is clear to everyone that we are now facing an outright war.”

