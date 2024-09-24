Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for young singers, musicians in Christmas contest

September 24, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis offered encouragement to young singers and musicians in a Christmas contest, recalling that “the birth of Jesus was accompanied by a heavenly song, ‘Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace among those whom he favors!’ (Luke 2:14).”

“The Incarnation of Jesus Christ, who brings true peace to the world—and how much we need it today!—has inspired, over the centuries, countless artists of every language and culture, who have portrayed paths of fraternity in the world,” the Pope continued.

Pope Francis did not speak to the musicians, as had been scheduled; he cancelled his audiences for September 23 because of illness. But the Vatican released his prepared text, saying that it should be “considered as delivered.”

The Pontifical Foundation Gravissimum Educationis, established by the Pope in 2015, has organized the contest. The foundation is named after the opening words of the Second Vatican Council’s Declaration on Christian Education (1965).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!