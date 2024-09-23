Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin suggests future goals for UN

September 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on September 23 to a UN “Summit of the Future,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin said that planning for the future “should be constructed on a foundation of principles, including the inherent, God-given dignity of every individual, the promotion of integral human development, the equality and sovereign dignity of all nations, and the establishment of trust between them.”

The Vatican Secretary of State, who is in New York this week for the meeting of the General Assembly, said that the Vatican would push for three main goals: the elimination of poverty, general nuclear disarmament, and an international regulatory framework for Artificial Intelligence.

Cardinal Parolin also voiced reservations about two terms commonly used in UN statements. He said that the Holy See understands “reproductive health” to mean “the conjugal-relationship between a man and a woman in accordance with moral norms”—and not to include abortion. The term “gender,” he said, should “be grounded in the biological sexual identity that is male or female.” On each of these points, the cardinal’s interpretation of the term is quite different from the way it is commonly intended in UN statements.

