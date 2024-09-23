Catholic World News

Cardinal McElroy says non-violence, not just war, is Christian solution to conflict

September 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Robert McElroy of San Diego said that non-violence should take precedence over just-war teaching, in an interview with Vatican News.

Cardinal McElroy said that “just-war theories are a secondary element in Catholic teaching; the first is that we should not engage in warfare at all.”

The cardinal welcomed the establishment of a Catholic Institute for Nonviolence, to be administered by Pax Christi International, in Rome. Noting that nonviolent tactics have become more popular in recent decades, he said that the new institution would ask “how can we realistically move the discussion even further, so that international norms of nonviolence can occur and be nurtured?”

