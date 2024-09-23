Catholic World News

Army training program categorized pro-lifers as terrorists

September 23, 2024

» Continue to this story on CatholicVote

CWN Editor's Note: An anti-terror training program for the US Army taught 10,000 students to perceive pro-life activists as potential domestic threats, Congressional hearings have confirmed.

Lt. Gen. Patrick Matlock, the Army’s deputy chief of staff, told members of the House of Representatives that the training program had not been reviewed by senior military officials. He declined to answer questions about whether anyone had been reprimanded for the design of the program.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

