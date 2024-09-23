Catholic World News

Irish archbishop: renewal requires facing abuse scandal

September 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Dermot Farrell of Dublin said that a “culture of denial” regarding the sex-abuse crisis is an obstacle to authentic reform in the Church.

Speaking on September 21, the archbishop said that “authentic, enduring renewal and reform” will come only when the wounds of the scandal have healed—which will require a thorough change of heart.

