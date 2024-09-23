Catholic World News

Renewed papal appeal for prayer for peace

September 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has renewed his frequent appeals for prayer for peace.

“Let us pray together for peace,” Pope Francis tweeted on September 22, echoing remarks made after his Angelus address. “Unfortunately, tensions are very high on the frontlines of war.”

“May the voice of the people, who are calling for peace, be heard,” he added. “Let us not forget martyred Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Myanmar, and many other countries at war. Let us pray for peace.”

