Service, not vainglory: papal Angelus address

September 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis asked pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square for his September 22 Angelus address to “pray together to Mary, to be, like her, free of vainglory, and ready in service.”

As he reflected on Mark 9:30-37, the Gospel reading of the day, the Pope said that Jesus “teaches us that true power does not lie in the dominion of the strongest, but in care for the weakest.”

“We, all of us, are alive because we have been welcomed, but power makes us forget this truth,” he continued, as he reflected on Jesus’ words about receiving children. The Pope added:

Now, on this beautiful Sunday, we can ask ourselves: do I know how to recognize the face of Jesus in the smallest? Do I take care of my neighbor, serving generously? And do I thank those who take care of me?

