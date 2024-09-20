Catholic World News

Ukraine law against Moscow-affiliated churches to take effect Monday

September 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A new Ukrainian law that bans churches affiliated with Moscow—a measure obviously aimed at the Ukrainian Orthodox Church—will take effect on September 23.

