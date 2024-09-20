Catholic World News

Pope urges cardinals to tighten Vatican budget

September 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written to all the members of the College of Cardinals, asking their support for efforts to reform the Roman Curia, and pleading in particular for belt-tightening to bring the Vatican budget into balance.

The Pontiff said that recent reforms have underlined the realization that “the economic resources at the service of the mission are limited and must be managed with rigor and seriousness.” He called for more “transparent and responsible management” of resources, and suggested that the Church should follow the example set by strong families, in which “those who are in a good financial situation help those in need.”

