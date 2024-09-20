Catholic World News

Legislative proposals would mandate insurance coverage for IVF

September 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Kaillie Fell, the executive director of the Center for Bioethics and Culture, warns that several legislative proposals, at both state and federal levels, could require insurers to provide coverage for in-vitro fertilization for all adults—including unmarried people and same-sex couples.

The American Society for Reproductive Medicine has advanced the cause, Fell reports, by adopting a broad definition of “infertility.” The result, she says, is a proposal that would “give any adult, married or not, the ‘right’ to have [a baby] along with $20,000-$40,000 in tax credit relief.”

