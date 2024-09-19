Catholic World News

Papal prayer for European flood victims

September 19, 2024

» Continue to this story on @Pontifex

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis asked for prayers for the victims of deadly floods in Central Europe.

“Let us pray together for those who have lost their lives due to recent torrential rains and floods in Austria, Romania, the Czech Republic, and Poland, and for their families,” the Pope tweeted on September 18. “I assure everyone of my closeness, and I thank and encourage all those who are providing assistance.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!