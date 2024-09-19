Catholic World News

Notre Dame theologian wins prestigious Ratzinger Prize

September 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Joseph Ratzinger-Benedict XVI Vatican Foundation has announced that Cyril O’Regan, an Irish theologian, and Etsurō Sotoo, a Japanese sculptor, have won the 2024 Ratzinger Prize.

O’Regan, a professor at the University of Notre Dame, has written about the relation between the late Swiss theologian Father Hans Urs von Balthasar and the influential German philosophers Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel and Martin Heidegger.

