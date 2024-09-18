Catholic World News

Vatican, Italian prosecutors join to investigate leaks

September 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican prosecutors have joined forces with their Italian counterparts in an investigation into leaked information from a confidential Italian police files.

In 2019, someone obtained sensitive information from the police files about four people who would eventually be defendants in the Vatican’s “trial of the century.” The leak occurred before the Vatican had announced an investigation into possible criminal activity involving a London real-estate transaction.

Vatican prosecutors want to identify the person—presumably a Vatican insider with knowledge of the impending investigation—who sought information about the suspects. Italian prosecutors are probing police officials who may have given outsider access to the police data base.

