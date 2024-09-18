Catholic World News

Pope, at general audience, recalls apostolic journey to Southeast Asia

September 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: During his September 18 general audience, Pope Francis recalled his apostolic journey to four Southeast Asian nations.

“Dear brothers and sisters, in my recent apostolic journey to Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste and Singapore, I encountered many large and vibrant Christian communities,” the Pope said to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square, according to the Vatican’s summary of his remarks. “The abundant growth the Church has experienced in these countries comes from a living and joyful faith marked by compassion and respect for all God’s children, regardless of their religion or culture.”

The summary continued:

This witness and the concrete experience of fraternity and cooperation with other religions offer the hope for a future of greater justice and harmony in our human family. I thank the various civil and religious authorities for making my visit possible, and I pray that God will guide those countries in the way of prosperity and peace.

