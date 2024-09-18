Catholic World News

Pope, in book preface, lauds Enzo Bianchi, disciplined by Vatican in 2020

September 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a preface to Fraternità , a new book by Enzo Bianchi, whom the Vatican disciplined in 2020.

“In this book, Brother Enzo Bianchi, with his usual human depth and spiritual intelligence, shows that fraternity is the vocation of humanity,” Pope Francis wrote. “We are all brothers and sisters in humanity, mortal but with the awareness of being alive to be in relationship with each other.”

From 1965 to 2017, Bianchi was the founding lay prior of the ecumenical Monastery of Bose.

In 2019-20, the Vatican conducted an apostolic visitation of the monastery to examine Bianchi’s “exercise of authority,” as well as “governance and fraternal climate” at the Italian monastery. In a May 2020 decree—“approved specifically by the Pope,” according to the monastery—Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Pope’s Secretary of State, ordered Bianchi and three other members to “separate themselves” from the monastery and move elsewhere.

