Pope encourages young peacemakers in Mediterranean region

September 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis sent a video message to a meeting of young people from the countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea, encouraging their work to promote friendships across national boundaries.

“We are all pilgrims of hope,” the Pope told the participants in the Med24 meeting, taking place in Tirana, Albania. He continued:

The fraternity between the five shores of the Mediterranean that you are establishing it is the answer-– really it’s an answer!—the best answer we can offer to the conflicts and the deadly indifferences.

