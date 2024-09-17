Catholic World News

Vatican press conference to discuss Medjugorje

September 17, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced a press conference on Medjugorje, to be held on Thursday, September 19, at 11:30 am, Rome time.

The Vatican announcement indicated that the press conference would discuss the “spiritual experiences of pilgrims at the sanctuary of Medjugorje.” No further information was provided, aside from a list of the participants who would speak:

Cardinal Victor Fernandez, prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF),

Msgr. Armando Matteo, secretary of the doctrinal section of DDF, and

Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communications.

Since reports of Marian apparitions at Medjugorje began in the 1980s, the Vatican has issued several careful statements but has issued no final judgment on the validity of the reported apparitions and messages. In recent weeks the DDF has issued findings on several reported apparitions, under the terms of a new policy, promulgated in May, on the Discernment of Alleged Supernatural Phenomena.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!