State Department rapped for inaction on religious freedom

September 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The US Commission on Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has issued a report criticizing the State Department for failure to act on violations of religious freedom.

The International Religious Freedom Act requires the State Department to report on “countries of particular concern” (CPCs) because of their offenses against religious freedom. But USCIRF finds that the State Department rarely takes action beyond issuing that report. The commission concludes that the CPC designation mechanism is far more effective at condemning religious freedom violations than promoting changes to policy.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

