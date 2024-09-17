Catholic World News

The Eucharist frees us to serve others, papal legate preaches at International Eucharistic Congress

September 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Baltazar Porras, archbishop emeritus of Caracas and pontifical legate to the 53th International Eucharistic Congress, celebrated the closing Mass at the Congress, which took place in Quito, Ecuador, from September 8-15. The theme of the Congress was “fraternity to heal the world.”

“For Christians,” he said, “brotherhood is not an option, but an evangelical imperative, it is the bond of union between human beings as an expression of authentic filiation, respecting the dignity of the person, the equality of rights and solidarity of one towards another, of a radical familiarity with creative fatherhood and consoling motherhood.”

“The Eucharist,” he continued, “takes away the hunger for material things and ignites the desire to serve, lifts us from our comfortable sedentary lifestyle, and reminds us that we are not just mouths to feed, but also hands to feed our neighbor.”

The prelate concluded by expressing hope that “the Eucharist and devotion to the Heart of Jesus will broaden the horizons of our lives to better serve a world contradictory, wounded, but redeemed in Christ, with the task of transfiguring it.”

