Sydney to host 2028 International Eucharistic Congress

September 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Sydney, Australia, will host the 2028 International Eucharistic Congress, the papal legate announced at the conclusion of the 53th International Eucharistic Congress in Quito, Ecuador.

“For us, the principal goal will be to bring people back to Mass and to a greater, deeper love of the Eucharist,” said Archbishop Anthony Fisher, OP, of Sydney. “So a big part of it for us is this: What can we do to really help people to encounter Christ in the Eucharist, to discover what a treasure it is, how much it matters to their lives, what it can do for their lives?”

