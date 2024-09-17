Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for annual Marian pilgrimage by Italian charismatic Catholics

September 17, 2024

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, sent a message in the Pope’s name to members of Renewal in the Spirit as they took part in their annual pilgrimage for the family to the Marian shrines of Pompei and Loreto.

“In entrusting to the loving gaze of the Virgin Mother the many families in difficulty, those in war zones or suffering from great poverty”, the Pope joined “the pilgrims in invoking the gift of the Holy Spirit so that Christian families in Italy, Europe and the world, can become instruments of peace by witnessing the beauty of life together,” Cardinal Parolin wrote.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!