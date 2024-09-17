Catholic World News

Franciscans mark 800th anniversary of saint’s stigmata

September 17, 2024

» Continue to this story on Order of Friars Minor

CWN Editor's Note: The Franciscan order is marking the 800th anniversary of St. Francis of Assisi’s reception of the stigmata with events at the Basilica of the Sanctuary of La Verna (also known as Alverna).

In a letter for the occasion, the minister general and other leaders of the Order of Friars Minor wrote:

The first question we ask ourselves and suggest to you is this: How much time do I devote primarily or even exclusively to prayer, to going on retreat, to separating myself a little from my commitments and ‘normal’ contacts (the mobile phone!) so as to dedicate myself ‘exclusively’ to God? Everyone knows their own honest answer, in the depths of their conscience...



And let’s not think that Francis went up to La Verna on a wave of mystical enthusiasm, moved by something that happens only to saints ... The man who climbed La Verna is a worn-out, suffering Francis, who has experienced difficulties in his relationships with his brothers and is well aware of his own frailties. During his time of retreat, he brings all those experiences and hands them over to the Lord.

