German abbot elected Abbot Primate of Order of St. Benedict

September 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Abbot Jeremias Schröder, the abbot president of the Benedictine Congregation of St. Ottilien, has been elected the 12th abbot primate of the Order of St. Benedict by his 215 brother abbots and other superiors. Some 7,500 monks and 13,000 nuns belong to the Order.

Abbot Schröder, 59, is a monk of St. Ottilien Archabbey in Upper Bavaria. He made his vows in 1985 and studied at the Pontifical Athenaeum of Sant’Anselmo and at Oxford. He was elected archabbot in 2000.

In an interview with Vatican News, Abbot Schröder spoke of the important of the promotion of peace, as well as the role of the Order as a bridge between East and West.

Abbot Schröder succeeds Abbot Gregory Polan of Conception Abbey (Missouri), the Abbot Primate since 2016. Pope Leo XIII created the office of Abbot Primate in 1893 to help bring unity to the various Benedictine congregations. The Abbot Primate, however, has little authority compared to the superiors-general of other religious institutes.

