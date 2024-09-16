Catholic World News

Rebel Texas Carmelite community opts for SSPX

September 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A community of Carmelite religious in Arlington, Texas, has announced that it has affiliated with the Society of St. Pius X (SSPX), “who will henceforth assure our ongoing sacramental life and governance.”

The Carmelites thanked the SSPX for their “paternal understanding and welcome,” after a long battle with the Diocese of Fort Worth and Bishop Michael Olson. The community had rejected the bishop’s authority, as well as the authority of a superior delegated by the Vatican, to join with the SSPX, whose status is irregular.

The Arlington Carmelites also announced that Mother Teresa Agnes, who had been dismissed as superior of the community by Bishop Olson, had been re-elected for another three-year term.

