Successor named for Polish archbishop who resigned amid Vatican investigation

September 16, 2024

Pope Francis has named Bishop Wiesław Śmigiel of Torún, Poland, as the new archbishop of Szczecin-Kamién.

Archbishop Andrzej Dzięga, who previously led the see, resigned in February at the age of 71 amid a Vatican investigation into his handling of abuse allegations.

This is not the first time Bishop Śmigiel was appointed leader of a diocese following a Vatican investigation into episcopal negligence. In 2021, he was named apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Bydgoszcz following the resignation of Bishop Jan Tyrawa, then 72.

