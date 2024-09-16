Catholic World News

Mexican religious order founder beatified

September 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Father Moisés Lira Serafin, MSpS (1893-1950), the founder of the Missionaries of Charity of Mary Immaculate, was beatified at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City on September 14.

The priest spent his life “helping people to advance in faith and in love of the Lord,” Pope Francis said the following day. “May his apostolic zeal encourage priests to give themselves unreservedly, for the spiritual good of the holy people of God.”

