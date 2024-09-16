Catholic World News

China releases American pastor imprisoned since 2006

September 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: China has released an American Protestant pastor who has been imprisoned for the past 18 years.

David Lin, 68, was helping construct an unapproved church building in 2006 when he was arrested and sentenced to life in prison. He “regarded his incarceration as an opportunity to share his faith with fellow prisoners and established a prayer meeting group,” according to The Wall Street Journal, which cited ChinaAid in its reporting.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

