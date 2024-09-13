Catholic World News

Few American Catholics understand ‘synodality,’ survey shows

September 13, 2024

» Continue to this story on Catholic World Report

CWN Editor's Note: A survey of American Catholics conducted by Catholic Laity and Clergy for Renewal found a thorough lack of understanding about the work of the Synod on Synodality.

In a survey of 537 people, only 38 said that they understood what the term “synodality” means; only 18 could give any explanation of the process leading up to the October session of the Synod on Synodality.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!