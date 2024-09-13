Catholic World News

All faiths lead to God, Pope tells youth in Singapore

September 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “All religions are paths to reach God,” Pope Francis told a gathering of young people in Singapore on September 13.

“They are like different languages in order to arrive at God, but God is God for everyone,” the Pontiff said, having set aside a prepared text to speak extemporaneously. “Since God is God for all, then we are all children of God.”

“If you start to fight—‘My religion is more important than your’s; mine is true and your’s isn’t’—then where will that lead us?” the Pope continued.

Making an argument that seemed clearly in conflict with the constant teaching of the Catholic Church—as expressed most recently in Dominus Jesus in its warning against religious indifferentism—Pope Francis said: “There is only one God, and each of us has a language to reach God. Some are Sikh, some Muslim, Hindu, Christian. And they are all paths to God.”

