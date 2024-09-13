Catholic World News

Pope merges 2 Welsh dioceses

September 13, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has united the Archdiocese of Cardiff and the Diocese of Menevia in Wales, creating the new Archdiocese of Cardiff-Menevia.

At the time of the merger, the Archdiocese of Cardiff had 59 parishes, 66 priests, and one seminarian, and the Diocese of Menevia had 53 parishes, 44 priests, and two seminarians. Archbishop Mark O’Toole has led both dioceses concurrently since 2022.

The Archdiocese of Cardiff once had 157 priests (1957) and 102 parishes (1980). The Diocese of Menevia, which lost territory to the Diocese of Wexham in 1987, once had 59 parishes and 62 priests (1990).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!