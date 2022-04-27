Catholic World News

One bishop to head two dioceses in Ireland and in Wales

April 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has joined two Irish dioceses under the leadership of a single bishop.



Bishop Michael Duignan, who has headed the Clonfert diocese since 2019, will take over the reins of the Diocese of Galway and Kilmacduagh, as Bishop Brendan Kelly steps down from the latter diocese, having reached the age of 75. The two Irish bishops announced that the dioceses would remain autonomous, while under common leadership.



In a related development, Pope Francis has also given a single prelate the leadership of two sees in Wales, appointing Bishop Mark O’Toole to head both the Archdiocese of Cardiff and the Diocese of Menevia in Wales.

