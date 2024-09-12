Catholic World News

White Catholics lean toward Trump, poll says

September 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Among white Catholic voters, Donald Trump holds a substantial edge in 2024 presidential race, according to Pew Survey results.

Trump is favored by 61% of white Catholics, while 65% of Hispanic Catholic voters favor Kamala Harris. Pew reported: “Support for Trump is also marginally higher among White Catholics who attend Mass at least monthly than among White Catholics who attend Mass less often.”

(The Pew survey was completed before this week’s presidential debate.)

