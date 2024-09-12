Catholic World News

Pope warns Singapore against excesses of pragmatism

September 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a September 12 address to political leaders in Singapore, Pope Francis paid tribute to the country as “a commercial crossroads of primary importance and a place where different peoples meet.”

The Pope also praised Singapore for its efforts to improve the lives of its people, saying that those efforts should continue “until all Singaporeans are able to benefit from them fully.” He added that Singapore deserves thanks for its commitment to protection of the environment.”

However the Pontiff cautioned against an approach that would value “pragmatism or merit about all things.” He stressed the need to protect the poor and the marginalized, to make room for immigrants, and to honor the elderly.

