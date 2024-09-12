Catholic World News

Newly ordained Chicago priest investigated for abuse during Confession

September 12, 2024

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is investigating allegations of child molestation and child exploitation by Father Martin Nyberg, 28, less than five months after his priestly ordination.

Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago said that the abuse allegedly took place during a public penance service, that Father Nyberg “strenuously denies” the allegations, and that the priest has stepped aside from ministry.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!