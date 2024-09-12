Catholic World News

US sends commandos, aircraft to West Africa to counter spread of Islamist terrorism

September 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Jihadists in West Africa have killed 38,000 people since 2017—leading the United States to send aircraft and commandos “in an urgent effort to try to stop the march of al Qaeda and Islamic State militants,” The Wall Street Journal reported.

During his September 1 Angelus address, Pope Francis condemned the jihadist massacre of hundreds of villagers in Burkina Faso.

“In condemning these heinous attacks against human life, I express my closeness to the nation as a whole, and my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims,” he said. “May the Virgin Mary help the beloved people of Burkina Faso to regain peace and security.”

