Iraqi Christians of different churches join in preparations for feast of the Holy Cross

September 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: For the first time, the faithful of the Chaldean Catholic Church, the Syriac Catholic Church, the Syriac Orthodox Church, and the Assyrian Church of the East have joined together in Iraqi Kurdistan in public processions prior to the Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross.

“Churches used to celebrate this commemoration separately every year,” said Archbishop Bashar Warda, the Chaldean Catholic archbishop of Erbil. “But this year is wonderfully different.”

The Assyrian Church of the East ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Ecumenical Council of Ephesus (431). The Syriac Orthodox Church is an Oriental Orthodox church that ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Ecumenical Council of Chalcedon (451).

