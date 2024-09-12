Catholic World News

Leading Vatican diplomat renews appeal for peace, call for respect for religious freedom

September 12, 2024

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: A leading Vatican diplomat delivered a wide-ranging address on September 11 at a session of the UN Human Rights Council.

Archbishop Ettore Balestrero, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, Switzerland,

said that “as conflicts appear to be escalating, especially in Ukraine and Gaza, the Holy See strongly reiterates that war is always a defeat for all and benefits no one, and once more calls for dialogue to facilitate peaceful and just solutions”

said that the international community needs to acknowledge refugees who have fled their homes because of religious persecution, “at a time when discrimination, harassment and violence are on the rise and many faith communities, especially Christians, are targeted”

described religious freedom as “the source and synthesis of all human rights” and said that nations have an obligation to “foster an environment that promotes freedom of religion, belief and conscience, the fruits of which are greater peace and stability for all”

called for more “safe and regular pathways for refugees and migrants”

called for joining “forces and resources to fight the real battles of civilization together: the fight against hunger and thirst, the fight against disease and epidemics; the fight against poverty and modern-day slavery”

exhorted powerful nations not to “impose ideas and agendas at the expense of poorer and less powerful countries”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!