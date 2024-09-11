Catholic World News

Did CCHD over-spending signal change of focus for US bishops’ poverty program?

September 11, 2024

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: In an essay for The Pillar examining the case of the Catholic Campaign for Human Development (CCHD), the official anti-poverty program of the US Conference of Catholic bishops (USBB), Brendan Hodge questions why the program has spent well in excess of its revenues in recent years. After examining several possible explanations, he concludes:

However, given that the depletion of resources was a clear multi-year trend, and that 2023’s spend down must have been very obvious to leadership of the program and of the USCCB, it is entirely possible that this represents a premeditated end to this phase of the bishops’ flagship poverty program.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!