Catholic World News

Ukrainian Orthodox prelate beaten in Kiev

September 11, 2024

» Continue to this story on Kyiv Independent

CWN Editor's Note: Metropolitan Kliment of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) was assaulted and beaten on the street in Kiev on September 10.

Officials of the OCU said that the attack was obviously premeditated, and the bishop had been targeted. The OCU is an autonomous body, not affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church.

Metropolitan Kliment was driven out of his see in Crimea when Russian troops took over the region in 2014. He was in Kiev for international meetings aimed at securing the restoration of Crimea to Ukrainian government control.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!