In Dili, Pope repeats message to youth: make a mess!

September 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Before leaving East Timor on the last leg of his 12-day journey, Pope Francis met with young people in Dili and encouraged them to “wreak havoc, make a mess.”

In his offhand remarks to the group the Pope spoke of respect for the elderly, but emphasized the energy that young people should use to bring change to society.

